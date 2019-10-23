St. Stephen’s Church to host Choral Evensong, organ recital

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Rigefield, will hold a service of Choral Evensong and a brief organ recital on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. The event features St. Stephen’s Festival Choir and Minister of Music, Dr. Alcee Chriss III, on organ.

“This beautiful and meditative service is a lovely way to spend a late Sunday afternoon,” said. Dr. Chriss. “All are welcome.” The featured canticles will be the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis of George Dyson. The anthems will be “Ye Choirs of New Jerusalem,” by Charles-Villiers Stanford and “Alleluia,” by Randall Thompson. Immediately following Evensong, Dr. Chriss will perform Edward Elgar’s Organ Sonata.

Dr. Chriss is the recipient of First Prize in the Canadian International Organ Competition. A reception will follow. Free-will donations will be utilized to defray the costs of this and future music events at St. Stephen’s.