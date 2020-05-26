Cheery cooking show offers kitchen hacks and tips

Nadiya Hussain stars in "Nadiya's Time to Eat" on Netflix.

When it comes to cooking shows, they have a tendency to fall under two categories, delightfully relaxing or the more stressful food competitions that feature puzzling ingredients and or shouting chefs. I prefer to watch the more laid back food programming. As such I was thrilled to stumble across a cooking show featuring a former “Great British Bake Off” winner Nadiya Hussain who seems to have gained quite the following since her 2015 baking victory. She has since appeared in five different British TV cooking shows, has published nine books (ranging from cookbooks, children’s books, fiction and memoir) and she even has had her own home and kitchen product line within the last five years. Now this incredibly busy chef has a BBC/Netflix series where she provides viewers with her charming kitchen hacks to make delicious meals without spending days laboring in the kitchen.

“Nadiya’s Time to Eat” is a bright and cheery cooking series featuring Hussain’s chipper food hacks as she shares recipes, teaches busy Brits how to save time in the kitchen and visits the farms and factories that make some of her kitchen hack ingredients. From new moms to sheep doctors, Hussain has a recipe to help them whip up a tasty dish while still making sure it doesn’t take up too much of their time. She learns how to harvest mushrooms, run heavy machinery at a golden syrup factory and tours a baked bean factory.

Hussain’s lovely dishes will likely send viewers into the kitchen to see if they have any ingredients in their cupboards to whip up any of her simple dishes. The series is cute and light and makes for a zesty viewing with the family.

“Nadiya’s Time to Eat” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-G, so parents with tiny foodies can enjoy the series together. Viewers might also enjoy “The Great British Bake Off,” the wholesome cooking competition where Hussain got her start, is available on Netflix. Audiences who have already devoured it, might also enjoy “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” which follows chef Samin Nosrat as she explores the principles of flavor.