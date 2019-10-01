Charitable events, screenings, calls for art and more

The Metropolitan Opera's Turandot will be screened on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

After Dark

20th annual Ladies’ Soirée - Silent Disco, Oct. 3, 7-10 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Cocktails, appetizers, silent disco music. Proceeds benefit Wilton Library. Tickets/Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6321.

KEYS Fall Benefit Concert: Playing It Forward, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Ave., Norwalk. Cocktails, dinner, auctions, performances. Supports Bridgeport children’s music program. Tickets: $150. Info: keysmusic.org/benefit.

Octoberfest Cruises: Hoist Ale, Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, 5:30 p.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cruises feature tastings from local craft breweries. Oct. 5, Thimble Island Brewing Co. and Fairfield Craft Ales; Oct. 12, Two Roads Brewing Co., and Nod Hill Brewery; Oct. 19, No Worries Brewing Co. and Charter Oak Brewing Co.; Oct. 26, The Owl’s Brew and New England Brewing Co. Tickets: $45-$50. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Whiplash: A Fashion Show Fundraiser to Benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Cocktail hour, live DJ, fashion show, silent auction items. Tickets: $75-$100. Info: whipsalon.com.

St. Philip Artists’ Guild (SPAG) Pop-Up Art Party, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., Oak Hill Estate at St. Phillip Church, 25 France St., Norwalk. Meet new members; view art exhibit showcasing work by SPAG members. Free. Info: spagstudios.com.

Film

Where the Wild Things Are, Oct. 5, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Manhattan Short Film Festival, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tell Them Anything You Want, A Portrait of Maurice Sendak, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Metropolitan Opera’s Turandot, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $$15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Alien, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Short Cuts, Oct. 16, 7-9:15 p.m., Garden Cinemas, 26 Isaac St., Norwalk; Nov. 12, 7-9:15 p.m., Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Manon, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 40th anniversary, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Barry Bostwick. The original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display and costume contest. Tickets: $45-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Short Cuts, Nov. 12, 7-9:15 p.m., Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford. Hosted by nonprofit HonorBound Foundation of Darien. Tickets: $18. Proceeds benefit Honorbound’s efforts to assist veterans. Info: avontheatre.org.

Trying Out

2020 YoungArts competition, application deadline is Oct. 11, at youngarts.org/apply.. Those ages 15-19 will be selected through a blind adjudication process and provided with funding, mentorship, and creative and professional development opportunities throughout their careers. Info: 305-377-1140, apply@youngarts.org.

Landscape artists sought, Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of CT call artists to rethink how they look at landscapes in a new juried exhibit, Landscapes: Vast & Intimate. Exhibit runs Oct. 17-Nov. 9, MAC’s Firehouse Gallery at Walnut Beach, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Opening reception/sale, Oct. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Submission deadline: Oct. 4, 11:59 p.m.; Walk-in submission deadline, Oct. 5, noon, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave S, Milford. Info: milfordarts.org, 203-878-6647.

Call for Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Calling All Crafters, The Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery, 203-259-8026.