Celebrate the Oscars with films the Academy loved in the past

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Celebrate the Oscars with films the Academy loved in the past 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend as broadcast and cable stations celebrate the Academy Awards.

Take a look.

Friday, Feb. 7

Titanic (1997): Eleven Oscars, including Best Picture, went to this epic romance from director James Cameron. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star. 6:28 p.m. BBC.

The English Patient (1996): Winner of nine Oscars, including Best Picture, this soaring adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s novel stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. 8 p.m. Flix.

Django Unchained (2012): Quentin Tarantino - a nominee this year for “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” won an Oscar for writing this classic epic starring Jamie Foxx. 8 p.m. SPK.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003): Diane Keaton grabbed an Oscar nomination as Best Actress for her delightful look at later-in-life romance with Jack Nicholson. 7:30 p.m. POP.

Interiors (1978): Geraldine Page and Maureen Stapleton were Oscar nominated for this piercing drama directed by Woody Allen who was also a nominee. 8 p.m., TCM.

Saturday, Feb. 8

From Here to Eternity (1953): Eight Oscars, including Best Picture, went to this thrilling adaptation of James Jones’ novel about World War II. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): Meryl Streep captured one more Oscar nomination for her blistering portrayal of a magazine executive with an edge and a heart. 7:30 p.m. IFC.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): Morgan Freeman was a Best Actor nominee for this riveting account of men trying to free themselves from lives in prison. 6:30 p.m. SPK.

Separate Tables (1958): David Niven won the Best Actor award for this touching adaptation of Terrence Rattigan’s play about lonely souls trying to connect. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947): Elia Kazan’s study of anti-Semitism in the US won three Oscars including the Best Picture and Supporting Actress (Celeste Holm). 3:30 p.m. TCM.