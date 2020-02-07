Celebrate the Oscars with films the Academy loved in the past
Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend as broadcast and cable stations celebrate the Academy Awards.
Take a look.
Friday, Feb. 7
Titanic (1997): Eleven Oscars, including Best Picture, went to this epic romance from director James Cameron. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star. 6:28 p.m. BBC.
The English Patient (1996): Winner of nine Oscars, including Best Picture, this soaring adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s novel stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. 8 p.m. Flix.
Django Unchained (2012): Quentin Tarantino - a nominee this year for “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” won an Oscar for writing this classic epic starring Jamie Foxx. 8 p.m. SPK.
Something’s Gotta Give (2003): Diane Keaton grabbed an Oscar nomination as Best Actress for her delightful look at later-in-life romance with Jack Nicholson. 7:30 p.m. POP.
Interiors (1978): Geraldine Page and Maureen Stapleton were Oscar nominated for this piercing drama directed by Woody Allen who was also a nominee. 8 p.m., TCM.
Saturday, Feb. 8
From Here to Eternity (1953): Eight Oscars, including Best Picture, went to this thrilling adaptation of James Jones’ novel about World War II. 5:45 p.m. TCM.
The Devil Wears Prada (2006): Meryl Streep captured one more Oscar nomination for her blistering portrayal of a magazine executive with an edge and a heart. 7:30 p.m. IFC.
The Shawshank Redemption (1994): Morgan Freeman was a Best Actor nominee for this riveting account of men trying to free themselves from lives in prison. 6:30 p.m. SPK.
Separate Tables (1958): David Niven won the Best Actor award for this touching adaptation of Terrence Rattigan’s play about lonely souls trying to connect. 8 p.m. TCM.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Gentleman’s Agreement (1947): Elia Kazan’s study of anti-Semitism in the US won three Oscars including the Best Picture and Supporting Actress (Celeste Holm). 3:30 p.m. TCM.