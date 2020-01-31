‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Dream Girls’ and more air this weekend

Jack Lemmon, Cher and Jennifer Hudson are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Jan. 31

The Revenant (2015): What if a man’s desire to live is so strong that he can overcome every obstacle thrown in is path? Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar. 4:55 p.m., FCM.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) What if two feuding neighbors find themselves interested in the same woman? Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau reunite. 7 p.m., POP. (also 3 p.m., Saturday).

Moonstruck (1987): What if a shy accountant dares to find true love with the least likely of possible suitors? Cher and Olympia Dukakis won Oscars for this timeless comedy. 8 p.m., TCM.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Dreamgirls (2006): What if ambitious young women find their destiny as a popular singing group? Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for this musical from Broadway. 11:15 a.m., TNT.

Flight (2012): What if a man reacts in surprising ways when he is credited for heroism he does not believe he deserves? Denzel Washington was Oscar nominated. 2 p.m., TNT.

Back to the Future (1985). What if a young man discovers how the miracle of travel can take him back to a time when his parents were teenagers? Michael J. Fox stars. 8:10 p.m., Frefm.

Doctor Zhivago (1965): What if a man finds himself in the middle of turbulent romance in the midst of the revolution in Russia? Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star. 8 p.m., TCM.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): What if a most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be? Matthew Broderick stars. 2:55 p.m., Frefm.

Little Women (1949): What if a collection of sisters search for what the future may bring? June Allyson, Elizabeth Taylor and Janet Leigh star in this classic adaptation. 2 p.m., TCM.

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever he can impersonate any number of people in many professions? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 6:30 p.m., TNT.