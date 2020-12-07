Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Virtual Chess Club runs on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 4:30 p.m. for kids in kindergarten through high school. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Chess Club, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through high school. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zooming Toddler Story Time, Dec. 9, 16 & 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive story time geared especially for toddlers ages 1-3 years. Registration required. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, Dec. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 and up join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens: Learn to Knit a Winter Hat (Part 2), Dec. 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 learn how to knit and make a winter hat. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ready Readers Live, Dec. 14 & 21, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Children ages 4-6 read two stories and have some chat time. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.