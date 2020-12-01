Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.
Virtual Chess Club, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through high school. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Zooming Toddler Story Time, Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive story time geared especially for toddlers ages 1-3 years. Registration required. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Teens: Learn to Knit a Winter Hat (Part 1 & 2), Dec. 7 & 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 learn how to knit and make a winter hat. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Ready Readers Live, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Children ages 4-6 read two stories and have some chat time. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Police Officer Story Time Live, Dec. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 and up join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.