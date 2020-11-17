Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Virtual Chess Club runs Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through high school. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Fire Fighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tasty Thanksgiving Story Zoom for Toddlers, Nov. 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Geared for toddlers ages 1-3 and their grown-ups. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art for Middle School Students, Fridays, through Nov. 20, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $220. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Thanksgiving Story Time Live, Nov. 23, 4:15-4:45 p.m. For children ages 2-7 receive an activity kit through the library’s drive-thru window to complete at home. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Create Holiday Cards for Kids, Norwalk Historical Society is collecting homemade Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years and Happy Holiday cards for the nonprofit, Cards for Hospitalized Kids which distributes cards in hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across the country. Drop off cards at the Historical Society, 141 East Ave., Norwalk, from Nov. 12-Dec. 1. Info: https://norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/event/holiday-cards-for-kids/, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Zooming Toddler Story Time, Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive story time geared especially for toddlers ages 1-3 years. Registration required. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens: Learn to Knit a Winter Hat (Part 1 & 2), Dec. 7 & 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 learn how to knit and make a winter hat. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ready Readers Live, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Children ages 4-6 read two stories and have some chat time. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.