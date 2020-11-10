Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Zooming Toddler Story Time for ages 1-3, Nov. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, Nov. 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Fire Fighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tasty Thanksgiving Story Zoom for Toddlers, Nov. 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Geared for toddlers ages 1-3 and their grown-ups. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art for Middle School Students, Fridays, through Nov. 20, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $220. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Thanksgiving Story Time Live, Nov. 23, 4:15-4:45 p.m. For children ages 2-7 receive an activity kit through the library’s drive-thru window to complete at home. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Create Holiday Cards for Kids, Norwalk Historical Society is collecting homemade Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years and Happy Holiday cards for the nonprofit, Cards for Hospitalized Kids which distributes cards in hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across the country. Drop off cards at the Historical Society, 141 East Ave., Norwalk, from Nov. 12-Dec. 1. Info: https://norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/event/holiday-cards-for-kids/, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.