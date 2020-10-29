Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

FrightVision’s Carve-Con 2020, every Friday in October, at 7:30 p.m., will feature a different set of Halloween-related activities. Free. Info: frightvisionbooks.com.

Ready Readers Live, Nov. 2 & 9, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Story time for children ages 4-6. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Chess Club, for kids in kindergarten through high school, Nov. 3, 10, 17 & 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Registration required. Info: 203-762-6336, aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org

Zooming Toddler Story Time for ages 1-3, Nov. 4 & 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose, Thursdays, through Nov. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, Nov. 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Fire Fighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tasty Thanksgiving Story Zoom for Toddlers, Nov. 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Geared for toddlers ages 1-3 and their grown-ups. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art for Middle School Students, Fridays, through Nov. 20, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $220. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Thanksgiving Story Time Live, Nov. 23, 4:15-4:45 p.m. For children ages 2-7 receive an activity kit through the library’s drive-thru window to complete at home. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.