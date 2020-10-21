Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Nathaniel and Charles Dey of Wilton watch Firefighter Story Time from their home. In conjunction with Wilton Library, each Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wilton firefighters read stories to children on Zoom. Registration for this program is required at wiltonlibrary.org/events. For questions, email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

FrightVision’s Carve-Con 2020, every Friday in October, at 7:30 p.m., will feature a different set of Halloween-related activities. Free. Info: frightvisionbooks.com.

Mother Goose on the Loose, Thursdays, through Nov. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Art for Middle School Students, Fridays, through Nov. 20, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $220. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Halloween Puppet Show by WonderSpark, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. via Zoom. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Draw Some Monsters, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 participate in drawing some classic monsters. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Ready Readers Live!, Oct. 26, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Story time for children ages 4-6. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Oct. 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Chess Club, Oct. 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through high school learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Zooming Toddler Story Time, Oct. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Toddlers ages 1-3 years listen to stories, sing songs, learn rhymes, and movement activities, while building literacy skills. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Halloween Stroll at The Maritime Aquarium, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29; 5:30-9 p.m., Oct. 30, The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N Water St., Norwalk. Info: https://www.maritimeaquarium.org/.

Phases of the Moon with a Halloween Twist, Oct. 30, 1-2 p.m. Virtual presentation for those in grades 3-8 by Mystic Seaport Planetarium to explore moon science and lore. Registration required. Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/ or 203-734-2513.

Wilton Reads: Jazzy Art Contest for Teens, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., through Oct. 31. Students in grades 7-12 design a mock book jacket or vinyl album cover depicting a jazz scene anywhere from the 1920s to the present or a famous jazz artist. Submissions accepted in Wilton Library’s Lobby, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 28 or 31. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6343.