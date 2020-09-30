Calendar: Workshops and programs for kids around Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Girl Scout Emily Johnson’s Virtual Book Club, Oct. 3, 1-2 p.m. Open to students entering grades 4-7. Registration/Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose, Thursdays, through Nov. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

FrightVision’s Carve-Con 2020, every Friday in October, at 7:30 p.m., will feature a different set of Halloween-related activities. Free. Info: www.frightvisionbooks.com.

Ready Readers Live, Oct. 5, 19 & 26, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Story time for children ages 4-6. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Chess Club, Oct. 6, 13, 20 & 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through high school learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zooming Toddler Story Time, Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Toddlers ages 1-3 years listen to stories, sing songs, learn rhymes, and movement activities, while building literacy skills. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, Oct. 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Art for Middle School Students, Fridays, Oct. 9-Nov. 20, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $220. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

Draw Some Monsters, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 participate in drawing some classic monsters. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Oct. 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads: Jazzy Art Contest for Teens, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., through Oct. 31. Students in grades 7-12 design a mock book jacket or vinyl album cover depicting a jazz scene anywhere from the 1920s to the present or a famous jazz artist. Submissions accepted in Wilton Library’s Lobby, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 28 or 31. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6343.