Patrick Spadaccino stars in his one-man adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, Nov. 28- Dec. 20. Directed by Scott R. Brill, shows run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. A video link will also be available for those who prefer to watch from home.

Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 28-Dec. 20, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Patrick Spadaccino stars in this one-man adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Runs Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Reservations required: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

A Christmas Story-The Play, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St. In-person performances Dec. 4-20. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.; and Dec. 17, 7 p.m. All health and safety protocols enforced. Info: 203-225-6079, centerstageshelton.org.

The Gingerbread Man, Holiday Puppet Show by WonderSpark on Zoom, Dec. 5, 2-3 p.m. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org, wiltonhistorical.org.