Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.
Continuing
The Last Five Years, through Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: actofct.org.
Advance
A Christmas Carol, Nov. 28-Dec. 20, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Patrick Spadaccino stars in this one-man adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Runs Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Reservations required: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.
A Christmas Story-The Play, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St. In-person performances Dec. 4-20. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.; and Dec. 17, 7 p.m. All health and safety protocols enforced. Info: 203-225-6079, centerstageshelton.org.
The Gingerbread Man, Holiday Puppet Show by WonderSpark on Zoom, Dec. 5, 2-3 p.m. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org, wiltonhistorical.org.