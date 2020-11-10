Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will stage "A Christmas Carole" Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. The Ridgefield Theater Barn will stage "A Christmas Carole" Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. Photo: Ridgefield Theater Barn / Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Theater Barn / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Continuing

The Last Five Years, through Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: actofct.org.

Advance

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 28-Dec. 20, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Patrick Spadaccino stars in this one-man adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Runs Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Reservations required: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

A Christmas Story-The Play, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St. In-person performances Dec. 4-20. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.; and Dec. 17, 7 p.m. All health and safety protocols enforced. Info: 203-225-6079, centerstageshelton.org.

The Gingerbread Man, Holiday Puppet Show by WonderSpark on Zoom, Dec. 5, 2-3 p.m. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org, wiltonhistorical.org.