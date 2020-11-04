  • ACT's production of "The Last Five Years" runs through Nov. 15. Photo: ACT / Contributed Photo

    ACT's production of "The Last Five Years" runs through Nov. 15.

    ACT's production of "The Last Five Years" runs through Nov. 15.

    Photo: ACT / Contributed Photo
Photo: ACT / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

ACT's production of "The Last Five Years" runs through Nov. 15.

ACT's production of "The Last Five Years" runs through Nov. 15.

Photo: ACT / Contributed Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

The Last Five Years, through Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: www.actofct.org.