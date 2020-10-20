Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

This Weekend

Halloween Puppet Show by WonderSpark, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. via Zoom. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Natalia Zukerman Presents: The Women Who Rode Away, a multimedia one-woman show via Zoom, Oct. 25, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Zuckerman honors female role models. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Advance

The Last Five Years, Oct. 28-Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: www.actofct.org.