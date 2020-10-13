Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield CountyCalendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage

Comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson will perform their show The Codependent Tour on Oct. 16, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., on the field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

This Weekend

Comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson: The Codependent Tour, Oct. 16, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

6th annual Brew Ha-Ha Comedy Show (at home edition!), presented by the Greenwich United Way, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. Dinner served at 6 p.m.; comedy show stream at 8 p.m. featuring host Jane Condon and comedian Jessica Kirson. Info: greenwichunitedway.org.

Advance

Natalia Zukerman Presents: The Women Who Rode Away, a multimedia one-woman show via Zoom, Oct. 25, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Zuckerman honors female role models. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Halloween Puppet Show by WonderSpark, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. via Zoom. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

The Last Five Years, Oct. 28-Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: www.actofct.org.