Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County

The MAC’s Eastbound Theatre presents "Frost/Nixon" by Peter Morgan, directed by Jeremy Funke. The MAC’s Eastbound Theatre presents "Frost/Nixon" by Peter Morgan, directed by Jeremy Funke. Photo: MAC/Contributed Graphic Photo: MAC/Contributed Graphic Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Plays, musicals and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

This Weekend

Frost/Nixon, Livestreamed Play, Oct. 9-11, 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. Info: milfordarts.org.

One-Woman Show: A Journey, with actress, singer, and director Kimberly Wilson, Oct. 11, 3 p.m., on the lawn, Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free, but donations welcome. Registration/Info: .https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-journey-musical-one-woman-show-written-and-performed-by-kimberly-wilson-tickets-121398725857.

Colin Quinn and Gary Gulman, Oct. 11, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Advance

Comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson: The Codependent Tour, Oct. 16, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

6th annual Brew Ha-Ha Comedy Show (at home edition!), presented by the Greenwich United Way, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. Dinner served at 6 p.m.; comedy show stream at 8 p.m. featuring host Jane Condon and comedian Jessica Kirson. Info: greenwichunitedway.org.

The Last Five Years, Oct. 28-Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: actofct.org.