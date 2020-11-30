Calendar: Plays, musicals and Nutcrackers hit the stage in Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 20, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Patrick Spadaccino stars in this one-man adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Runs Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Reservations required: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

WCSU’s New Works — New Voices Virtual Production Series: “Organizing in the Time of COVID-19 and Other Lessons” will stream at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 5. Tickets: $5-$20. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

WCSU’s New Works — New Voices Virtual Production Series: “Dognap on Dekalb” will stream at 7 p.m., Dec. 2. Tickets: $5-$20. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

WCSU’s New Works — New Voices Virtual Production Series: “Be More Funny, and Other Short Plays” will stream at 2 p.m., Dec. 3. Tickets: $5-$20. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

WCSU’s New Works — New Voices Virtual Production Series: “In The Open” will stream at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4. Tickets: $5-$20. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

A Christmas Story-The Play, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St. In-person performances Dec. 4-20. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays 2 p.m.; and Dec. 17, 7 p.m. All health and safety protocols enforced. Info: 203-225-6079, centerstageshelton.org.

The Nutcracker, The Nutmeg Conservatory of Ballet, Dec. 4-5 at 6 pm, Dec. 6 - 3 pm, Dec. 11 at 6 pm, Dec. 12-13 at noon. Tickets & Info: warnertheatre.org.

The Nutcracker, Ballet Theatre Company, streaming Dec. 5-19. Tickets: $25. Info: dancebtc.org/the-nutcracker

The Gingerbread Man, Holiday Puppet Show by WonderSpark on Zoom, Dec. 5, 2-3 p.m. Cost: $25/family. Registration required. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org, wiltonhistorical.org.

WCSU’s New Works — New Voices Virtual Production Series: “The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical” will stream at 7 p.m., Dec. 6. Tickets: $5-$20. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Dec. 11-20, Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk.In person and virtual tickets available. Tickets: $35-$65 in person, $25 virtual. Info: musictheatreofct.com.

The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy, Dec. 11-31, CONNectic Dance and Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. Streams for free. Info: wadsworth.org and conneticdance.com.

The Nutcracker Live Streaming, Darien Arts Center, Dec. 12, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Nutcracker, Danbury Music Centre, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m., behind the scenes interviews, 6 p.m. show. Tickets $10. Info: danburymusiccentre.org

The Nutcracker: A Tale Retold, Dec. 20, 4 p.m, Connecticut Dance School. Tickets: $20. Info: ctdanceschool.org.