Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out holiday markets around Fairfield County

Rowayton Gift Stroll, through Dec. 24. Shop Local from Pinkney Park to the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Dec. 9 is Wishlist Wednesday Shopping Night from 5 to 8 p.m. with other shops in town open for everyone to create a list or send someone to buy their favorite items. Proceeds from the Holiday Gift Show are used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org.