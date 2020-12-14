Skip to main content
Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out holiday markets around Fairfield County

Rowayton Gift Stroll logo, RAC exterior and photos of shoppers at the RAC Holiday Gift Show 2020

Rowayton Arts Center (RAC)  / Contributed photo /

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Rowayton Gift Stroll, through Dec. 24. Shop Local from Pinkney Park to the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Dec. 9 is Wishlist Wednesday Shopping Night from 5 to 8 p.m. with other shops in town open for everyone to create a list or send someone to buy their favorite items. Proceeds from the Holiday Gift Show are used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining, through Dec. 24. Featuring short videos highlighting local retail stores and restaurants throughout downtown Greenwich, Village of Old Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob, and Riverside. Info/Sponsorship: 203-531-3047, tamara@tmk-eventmarketing.com.