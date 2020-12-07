Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

Rowayton Gift Stroll, through Dec. 24. Shop Local from Pinkney Park to the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Dec. 9 is Wishlist Wednesday Shopping Night from 5 to 8 p.m. with other shops in town open for everyone to create a list or send someone to buy their favorite items. Proceeds from the Holiday Gift Show are used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org. less Rowayton Gift Stroll, through Dec. 24. Shop Local from Pinkney Park to the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Dec. 9 is Wishlist Wednesday Shopping Night from 5 to 8 p.m. with other shops in ... more Photo: Rowayton Arts Center / Contributed Photo Photo: Rowayton Arts Center / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Rowayton Gift Stroll, through Dec. 24. Shop Local from Pinkney Park to the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Dec. 9 is Wishlist Wednesday Shopping Night from 5 to 8 p.m. with other shops in town open for everyone to create a list or send someone to buy their favorite items. Proceeds from the Holiday Gift Show are used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Deck The Walls: Carriage Barn Art Center’s 5th Annual Wreath Auction and Small Works Exhibit, through Dec. 12. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec. 12. Free admission. Info: https://carriagebarn.org/5th-annual-deck-the-walls/.

Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining, through Dec. 24. Featuring short videos highlighting local retail stores and restaurants throughout downtown Greenwich, Village of Old Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob, and Riverside. Info/Sponsorship: 203-531-3047, tamara@tmk-eventmarketing.com.