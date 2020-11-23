Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

The Carriage Barn Art Center's 5th annual wreath auction and small works exhibit, Deck The Walls, opens Nov. 29, the first Sunday after Thanksgiving. The exhibit is opening on the same day as the Carriage Barn's Artist Sunday event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Festival of Tabletop Trees, Nov. 19-Dec. 6. Purchase or bid on a selection of 25 decorated trees via an online auction. Trees will be on display in Greenwich Historical Society’s new museum lobby; free for visitors to peruse safely throughout the day. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Antiquarius Holiday Boutique, Nov. 27-Dec. 6. Virtual holiday boutique, featuring local retailers and designers. Virtual passport tickets: $250. A portion of the proceeds benefit Greenwich Historical Society arts and education programs. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Rowayton Gift Stroll, Nov. 27-Dec. 24. Shop Local from Pinkney Park to the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Dec. 9 is Wishlist Wednesday Shopping Night from 5 to 8 p.m. with other shops in town open for everyone to create a list or send someone to buy their favorite items. Proceeds from the Holiday Gift Show are used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Pop Up Sale, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., parking lot, 143 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Artwork on display and for sale by exhibiting members. The gallery also will be open with the Holiday Gift Show for additional shopping. There will be chalk drawing activities for the kids as well as a visit by the Bubble & Brew food truck with coffee, teas and baked goods. Info: rowaytonarts.org; follow @rowaytonarts.

Deck The Walls: Carriage Barn Art Center’s 5th Annual Wreath Auction and Small Works Exhibit, Nov. 29-Dec. 12. Original artwork $250 or less. Deck The Walls opens on Artists Sunday. Visitors can shop and take part in family art activities in the Carriage Barn courtyard Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec. 12. Free admission. Wreaths and artwork to buy or bid on through Dec. 4. Info: https://carriagebarn.org/5th-annual-deck-the-walls/.

Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining, Dec. 1-24. Featuring short videos highlighting local retail stores and restaurants throughout downtown Greenwich, Village of Old Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob, and Riverside. Info/Sponsorship: 203-531-3047, tamara@tmk-eventmarketing.com.

Greenwich Winter Antiques & Design Show, Dec. 2-6. Greenwich Historical Society and partner InCollect will present over 40 world-class dealers with a collection of antiques, modern furniture, fine art, and jewelry. Early access Dec. 1. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Candlelit Evening Tours, Dec. 2-4, 4-7 p.m. Visit Greenwich Historical Society’s 1730 Bush Holley House decorated for the holidays. Docent-led tours for up to four people per tour. Treats will be served. Advance reservations required. The Museum Store will be open to guests for shopping and refreshments. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Holiday Entertaining Workshop with Eddie Ross and Sue Scully, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Learn how to make cocktails, flower arrangements, tablescapes, gift wrapping and buffets. Patrons ($500+) will enjoy home delivery of an Eddie Ross-inspired Antiquarius floral arrangement Dec. 4. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Virtual Holiday House Tours, Presented by Quintessence, Dec. 3. Greenwich-based interior designers Charlotte Barnes, Heather Georges and Patrick Mele will provide tours of decorated homes. Ticket holders have the option to have lunch the day of the tour at select Greenwich restaurants. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Designer Panel, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. DJ Carey of Connecticut Cottages & Gardens magazine moderates a discussion with architect Doug VanderHorn, landscape designer James Doyle, and interior designer Amy Aidinis Hirsch in a live Zoom discussion. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.