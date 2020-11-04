Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

The Antiquarius Holiday Boutique will run virtually Nov. 27-Dec. 6. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Virtual First Ladies Tea , Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

Festival of Tabletop Trees, Nov. 19-Dec. 6. Purchase or bid on a selection of 25 decorated trees via an online auction. Trees will be on display in Greenwich Historical Society’s new museum lobby; free for visitors to peruse safely throughout the day. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Antiquarius Holiday Boutique, Nov. 27-Dec. 6. Virtual holiday boutique, featuring local retailers and designers. Virtual passport tickets: $250. A portion of the proceeds benefit Greenwich Historical Society arts and education programs. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Holiday Gift Show, Nov. 27-Dec. 24. RAC will accept small ornaments, holiday-related items, jewelry, pottery, ceramics, candles, wooden toys and items, small furniture, knitted or crocheted items, fiber art, original cards and small prints or paintings. The Holiday Gift Show is a juried event. Receiving dates are Nov. 17-19. Info: rowaytonarts.org/prospectus-holiday-gift-show-2020/. Proceeds benefit RAC.

Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining, Dec. 1-24. Featuring short videos highlighting local retail stores and restaurants throughout downtown Greenwich, Village of Old Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob, and Riverside. Info/Sponsorship: 203-531-3047, tamara@tmk-eventmarketing.com.

Greenwich Winter Antiques & Design Show, Dec. 2-6. Greenwich Historical Society and partner InCollect will present over 40 world-class dealers with a collection of antiques, modern furniture, fine art, and jewelry. Early access Dec. 1. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Candlelit Evening Tours, Dec. 2-4, 4-7 p.m. Visit Greenwich Historical Society’s 1730 Bush Holley House decorated for the holidays. Docent-led tours for up to four people per tour. Treats will be served. Advance reservations required. The Museum Store will be open to guests for shopping and refreshments. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Holiday Entertaining Workshop with Eddie Ross and Sue Scully, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Learn how to make cocktails, flower arrangements, tablescapes, gift wrapping and buffets. Patrons ($500+) will enjoy home delivery of an Eddie Ross-inspired Antiquarius floral arrangement Dec. 4. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Virtual Holiday House Tours, Presented by Quintessence, Dec. 3. Greenwich-based interior designers Charlotte Barnes, Heather Georges and Patrick Mele will provide tours of decorated homes. Ticket holders have the option to have lunch the day of the tour at select Greenwich restaurants. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.

Designer Panel, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. DJ Carey of Connecticut Cottages & Gardens magazine moderates a discussion with architect Doug VanderHorn, landscape designer James Doyle, and interior designer Amy Aidinis Hirsch in a live Zoom discussion. Virtual passport tickets: $250. Info: https://greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius/.