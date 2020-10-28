Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

The Virtual First Ladies Tea will be held on Nov. 8 from 2-4 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

A Haunting at Mill Hill: The Movie, starting at 5 p.m., through Nov. 1. Based on real events from Norwalk’s past, filmed and directed by local filmmaker, Kurtis Spieler. Proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society. Tickets: $10. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-haunting-at-mill-hill-the-movie-tickets-124425089793, www.millhillhaunt.com or www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org; www.millhillhaunt.com, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Virtual First Ladies Tea, Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Holiday Gift Show, Nov. 27-Dec. 24. RAC will accept small ornaments, holiday-related items, jewelry, pottery, ceramics, candles, wooden toys and items, small furniture, knitted or crocheted items, fiber art, original cards and small prints or paintings. The Holiday Gift Show is a juried event. Receiving dates are Nov. 17-19. Info: rowaytonarts.org/prospectus-holiday-gift-show-2020/. Proceeds benefit RAC.

Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining, Dec. 1-24. Featuring short videos highlighting local retail stores and restaurants throughout downtown Greenwich, Village of Old Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob, and Riverside. Info/Sponsorship: 203-531-3047, tamara@tmk-eventmarketing.com.