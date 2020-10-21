Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

Happy Haunts Hollow, a drive-through experience for families, features a series of Halloween scenes created by live actors who portray fun, non-threatening characters. Presented by the Milford Arts Council (MAC) and Pantochino Productions, it runs Oct. 22-25 at Eisenhower Park in Milford.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Happy Haunts Hollow: Drive-Thru Halloween Experience, Oct. 22-25, 6-9 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Family-friendly event features live actors who portray fun, nonthreatening characters, lights, theatrics, dance, and music. Tickets, at $20 per car, may be purchased at http://www.pantochino.com/happy-haunts-hollow.

A Haunting at Mill Hill: The Movie, starting at 5 p.m., Oct. 23-Nov. 1. Based on real events from Norwalk’s past, filmed and directed by local filmmaker, Kurtis Spieler. Proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society. Tickets: $10. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-haunting-at-mill-hill-the-movie-tickets-124425089793, www.millhillhaunt.com or www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org; www.millhillhaunt.com, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Live Snake Demonstration, Oct. 24, 1 and 2:30 p.m., Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Rd., Washington. Cost: $5-$20. Reservations required. Info: 860-868-0518, general@iaismuseum.org.

Jack O’Lantern Stroll, Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m., Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Tickets, $3-$5, must be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jack-olantern-stroll-at-the-weston-historical-society-tickets-123076873241 or www.westonhistoricalsociety.org. Proceeds support Weston Historical Society. Inclement weather date: Nov. 1.

Virtual First Ladies Tea, Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.