One of the characters inhabiting a fence spot at the Strong Family Farm's 9th Annual Scarecrow Contest.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

5th Annual Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, Oct. 14-18, in-person screenings at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield, as well as online programs of both feature length and short films. Kicking off the festival is the documentary, “Gay Chorus: Deep South,” directed by David Charles Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with both live and virtual screenings. Info: RIFFct.org.

SoNo Arts Festival, Oct. 15-18, Thursday-Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington Street, Norwalk. More than 50 juried artists display and sell works. Info: http://www.sonoartsfest.com/.

Scarecrow Contest, Fall in Love with Ridgefield, Oct. 16-18. Decorate a scarecrow for KTM&HC's annual contest. Scarecrows will be placed on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield. Cost: $25/frame. Registration: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/mG-8vU3HUf7gVekjhlTY7Q. Finished scarecrows must be dropped off at KTM&HC’s Visitor Center by Oct. 14, by 4 p.m. Vote on the KTM&HC Facebook page Oct. 16-31. Info: https://keelertavernmuseum.org/events/170/8th-annual-scarecrow-contest-fall-in-love-with-ridgefield/

Lobsterfest: Rotary Club, Pick up dinners at Waveny Pool, Oct. 16 and 17, 4-8 p.m. Orders: www.newcanaanrotarylobsterfest.org. All food will be prepared and packed by professional caterers from New Canaan’s Fjord Fish Market (lobster and salmon dinners) and Walter Stewart’s (chicken dinners). Order by Sept. 30 for a 10% discount.

Pumpkin Decorating Outside at the Wilton Historical Society, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. and noon, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Cost: $10/pumpkin. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Free Historical Bike Ride Through the Trumbull Valley, Oct. 18, 11 a.m., meet at the Tait Road Commuter Parking Lot, Trumbull. Info/Registration: 203-260-5394, delbiancosue@yahoo.com. Leave a message and contact information.

Happy Haunts Hollow: Drive-Thru Halloween Experience, Oct. 22-25, 6-9 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Family-friendly event features live actors who portray fun, nonthreatening characters, lights, theatrics, dance, and music. Tickets, at $20 per car, may be purchased at http://www.pantochino.com/happy-haunts-hollow.

A Haunting at Mill Hill: The Movie, starting at 5 p.m., Oct. 23-Nov. 1. Based on real events from Norwalk’s past, filmed and directed by local filmmaker, Kurtis Spieler. Proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society. Tickets: $10. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-haunting-at-mill-hill-the-movie-tickets-124425089793, www.millhillhaunt.com or www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org; www.millhillhaunt.com, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Live Snake Demonstration, Oct. 24, 1 and 2:30 p.m., Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Rd., Washington. Cost: $5-$20. Reservations required. Info: 860-868-0518, general@iaismuseum.org.

Jack O’Lantern Stroll, Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m., Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Tickets, $3-$5, must be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jack-olantern-stroll-at-the-weston-historical-society-tickets-123076873241 or www.westonhistoricalsociety.org. Proceeds support Weston Historical Society. Inclement weather date: Nov. 1.

Virtual First Ladies Tea, Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.