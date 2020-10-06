Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

SHORT CUTS , Westport’s annual international short-film festival, Oct. 8, 7-8:45 p.m., Remarkable Theater Drive-In, 48 Imperial Ave, Westport. Second screening of different films, Nov. 12. Tickets for virtual viewing: $25; in-person for one car, up to 4 people: $100. Info: jibproductions.org/shortcuts.

SoNo Arts Festival, Oct. 8-11 and Oct. 15-18, Thursday-Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington Street, Norwalk. More than 50 juried artists display and sell works. Info: http://www.sonoartsfest.com/.

LMAC Musicfest, Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Outdoor concert features The Bargain, DynaMojo, and headliners Hitch & The Giddyup. Proceeds benefit The Milford Arts Council. Tickets: $65-$90. Info: milfordarts.org.

5th Annual Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, Oct. 14-18, in-person screenings at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield, as well as online programs of both feature length and short films. Kicking off the festival is the documentary, “Gay Chorus: Deep South,” directed by David Charles Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with both live and virtual screenings. Info: RIFFct.org.

Lobsterfest: Rotary Club, Pick up dinners at Waveny Pool, Oct. 16 and 17, 4-8 p.m. Orders: www.newcanaanrotarylobsterfest.org. All food will be prepared and packed by professional caterers from New Canaan’s Fjord Fish Market (lobster and salmon dinners) and Walter Stewart’s (chicken dinners). Order by Sept. 30 for a 10% discount.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Starlit Gala, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., honoring David Westmoreland, a longstanding and key supporter of LMMM and its preservation and featuring presentation by award-winning expert on bioethics, Glenn E. McGee, PhD. Catered dinner and silent auction included. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Free Historical Bike Ride Through the Trumbull Valley, Oct. 18, 11 a.m., meet at the Tait Road Commuter Parking Lot, Trumbull. Reservations required. Info/Registration: 203-260-5394, delbiancosue@yahoo.com. Leave a message and contact information.

Happy Haunts Hollow: Drive-Thru Halloween Experience, Oct. 22-25, 6-9 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Family-friendly event features live actors who portray fun, nonthreatening characters, lights, theatrics, dance, and music. Tickets, at $20 per car, may be purchased at http://www.pantochino.com/happy-haunts-hollow.

Virtual First Ladies Tea, Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.