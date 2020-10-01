Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County

The annual Blessing of the Animals will be held on Oct. 4 on the lawn of the Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. The annual Blessing of the Animals will be held on Oct. 4 on the lawn of the Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Looking to get out and about check out festivals around Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

ROCKtoberfest, Oct. 3, 2-6 p.m., Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Rd., Darien. Free outdoor concert benefits Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation. Advance registration required. Info: darienarts.org.

3rd Annual DART to the Finish Charity Walk-Virtually, through Oct. 3. Walk raises funds for Dana’s Angels Research Trust & Rare Childhood Disease Niemann Pick type C Research. Participants complete a two-mile walk anywhere. Registration (which is a tax-deductible donation to DART) is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-21. Info/Registration: danasangels.org or runsignup.com/Race/CT/Greenwich/DARTToTheFinish.

Blessing of the Animals, Oct. 4, 4 p.m., lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Pet owners from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to bring their furry, feathery, and scaly friends for a blessing. Info/Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blessing-of-the-animals-tickets-119731308567?aff=erelpanelorg.

SoNo Arts Festival, Oct. 8-11 and Oct. 15-18, Thursday-Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington Street, Norwalk. More than 50 juried artists display and sell works. Info: http://www.sonoartsfest.com/.

LMAC Musicfest, Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Outdoor concert features The Bargain, DynaMojo, and headliners Hitch & The Giddyup. Proceeds benefit The Milford Arts Council. Tickets: $65-$90. Info: milfordarts.org.

Lobsterfest: Rotary Club, Pick up dinners at Waveny Pool, Oct. 16 and 17, 4-8 p.m. Orders: www.newcanaanrotarylobsterfest.org. All food will be prepared and packed by professional caterers from New Canaan’s Fjord Fish Market (lobster and salmon dinners) and Walter Stewart’s (chicken dinners). Order by Sept. 30 for a 10% discount.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Starlit Gala, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., honoring David Westmoreland, a longstanding and key supporter of LMMM and its preservation and featuring presentation by award-winning expert on bioethics, Glenn E. McGee, PhD. Catered dinner and silent auction included. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Happy Haunts Hollow: Drive-Thru Halloween Experience, Oct. 22-25, 6-9 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Family-friendly event features live actors who portray fun, nonthreatening characters, lights, theatrics, dance, and music. Tickets, at $20 per car, may be purchased at http://www.pantochino.com/happy-haunts-hollow.

Virtual First Ladies Tea, Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.