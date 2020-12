Wilton Singers / Contributed photo

QuatreStax, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Westport Library. QuatreStax will virtually perform Beethoven's Op.95 in F minor referred to as "Serioso” and Mendelssohn’s Quartet no. 2 Op.13 in A minor. Register/ Info: westportlibrary.org.