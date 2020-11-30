Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.
Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Winter Series: Starburst, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Explore the sounds of Jessie Montgomery’s self-described “exploding stars” in Starburst, a work that was commissioned by the Sphynx Organization. Registration: https://www.stamfordsymphony.org/starburst-stamford-symphony-virtual-concert/.
Virtual Concert: Pianist Orin Grossman performs Gershwin, Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Tickets: $20. Info: quickcenter.com, 203-254-4010, 1-877-ARTS-396.
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Dec. 11, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
St. Stephen’s Carols by Candlelight, goes virtual, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. A celebration of Advent and Christmas, the concert will feature the St. Stephen’s Choir, soloists, and a small professional orchestra. Dr. Alcee Chriss III, St. Stephen’s Minister of Music, will conduct and provide organ accompaniment. Suggested donation: $20. Info: www.ststephensridgefield.org.
‘Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Wilton Singers will perform their holiday concert. Tickets: $20 available Dec. 5. Info: wiltonsingers.org.
Jim Clark Concert: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m., via Zoom. Registration: clahey@norwalkpl.org.
A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, Dec. 19, 4 and 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $56. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Messiah, Dec. 20, 3 p.m., Danbury Music Centre. Free virtual performance of the Danbury Concert Chorus and the Danbury Symphony Chamber Orchestra performing Handel’s Messiah. Info: danburymusiccentre.org.
Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Winter Series: Venetian Holiday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. Registration: stamfordsymphony.org.
Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Winter Series: New Year Brass, Jan. 3, 3 p.m. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.