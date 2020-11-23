Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County

Debbie Gravitte and other Broadway stars will perform the virtual Toast to Broadway concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

A Toast to Broadway Virtual Concert, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Broadway talent Scarlet Strallen, Debbie Gravitte, Alli Mauzey, Julius Thomas III, Syndee Winters, Hugh Panaro, Dee Roscioli, Bryce Pinkham, LaKisha Jones, Mark Kopitzke, Morgan James, Jarrod Spector, Kelly Garrett, Sam Gravitte and Jesse Leprotto will perform. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Timeless Harmonies: A Celebration of Bach Violin Masterpieces, presented by Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, Nov. 29, 3 p.m., Trinity-On-Main Arts Center, 69 Main St., New Britain. On site tickets: $25. Info: https://thevirtuosi.ticketleap.com/. Performance also will be broadcast live at https://www.facebook.com/ctvirtuosi. Donations welcome at http://thevirtuosi.org/donate/.

Virtual Concert: Pianist Orin Grossman performs Gershwin, Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Tickets: $20. Info: quickcenter.com, 203-254-4010, 1-877-ARTS-396.

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Dec. 11, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

‘Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Wilton Singers will perform their holiday concert. Tickets: $20 available Dec. 5. Info: wiltonsingers.org.

Jim Clark Concert: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m., via Zoom. Registration: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, Dec. 19, 4 and 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $56. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.