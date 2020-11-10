Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Jim Clark Concert: From Sea to Shining Sea: A Musical Journey Across America, Nov. 21, 3 p.m., via Zoom. Registration: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Livingston Taylor, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Toast to Broadway Virtual Concert, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Broadway talent Scarlet Strallen, Debbie Gravitte, Alli Mauzey, Julius Thomas III, Syndee Winters, Hugh Panaro, Dee Roscioli, Bryce Pinkham, LaKisha Jones, Mark Kopitzke, Morgan James, Jarrod Spector, Kelly Garrett, Sam Gravitte and Jesse Leprotto will perform. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jim Clark Concert: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m., via Zoom. Registration: clahey@norwalkpl.org.