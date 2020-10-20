Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County

World-renowned violinist Pinchas Zukerman and acclaimed Canadian cellist Amanda Forsyth will be among the performers in "Together Again," Stamford Symphony's virtual gala and concert, Oct. 24.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Jorma Kaukonen, Oct. 24, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Kaukonen is a founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

“Together Again” Gala and Concert by Stamford Symphony, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Honors Stamford Health’s frontline heroes. Free. Registration: http://bit.ly/togetheragain20. Information: Karine Jeanneret, marketing@stamfordsymphony.org, 917-359-1495.