Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.
Jorma Kaukonen, Oct. 24, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Kaukonen is a founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.
“Together Again” Gala and Concert by Stamford Symphony, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Honors Stamford Health’s frontline heroes. Free. Registration: http://bit.ly/togetheragain20. Information: Karine Jeanneret, marketing@stamfordsymphony.org, 917-359-1495.
