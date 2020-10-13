Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Jazz and Swing Band: Svetlana and the Delancey Five, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., on the front lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Rain date: Oct. 18. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: eventbrite.com.

Joan Osborne, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jorma Kaukonen, Oct. 24, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Kaukonen is a founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.