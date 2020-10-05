Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County

Joan Osborne will play the tent at Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 18. Joan Osborne will play the tent at Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 18. Photo: Jeff Fasano / Contributed Photo Photo: Jeff Fasano / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

MAC Musicfest, Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Outdoor concert features The Bargain, DynaMojo, and headliners Hitch & The Giddyup. Proceeds benefit The Milford Arts Council. Tickets: $65-$90. Info: milfordarts.org.

Mandolinist Chris Thile, Oct. 10, 4 and 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jazz and Swing Band: Svetlana and the Delancey Five, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., on the front lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Rain date: Oct. 18. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: eventbrite.com.

Joan Osborne, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Albert Cummings, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info/Tickets: https://www.fairfieldtheatre.org/calendar.

Jorma Kaukonen, Oct. 24, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Kaukonen is a founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.