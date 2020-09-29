Calendar: Live and streaming check out the concerts around Fairfield County

Suzanne Vega will perform via a Livestream from Blue Note Jazz Club on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

ROCKtoberfest, Free Outdoor Concert, Oct. 3, 2-6 p.m., Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Rd., Darien. Benefits Darien Arts Center and Darien Parks and Recreation. Advance registration required. Info: darienarts.org.

Ridgefield Playhouse’s 20th Anniversary Gala, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring in-person performance by Bruce Hornsby and special virtual guest appearances by Graham Nash, Stephen Schwartz, Todd Rundgren and more. Limited number of sponsor tickets inside the theater, as well as outdoor tented seating for Gala ticketholders (both include open bar and a sit down dinner with food from Bernard’s and Gallo), and virtual streaming tickets also available. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

An Evening of New York Songs and Stories with Suzanne Vega via a Livestream from Blue Note Jazz Club, Oct. 7, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

MAC Musicfest, Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m., Eisenhower Park, 780 North St., Milford. Outdoor concert features The Bargain, DynaMojo, and headliners Hitch & The Giddyup. Proceeds benefit The Milford Arts Council. Tickets: $65-$90. Info: milfordarts.org.

Mandolinist Chris Thile, Oct. 10, 4 and 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jazz and Swing Band: Svetlana and the Delancey Five, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., on the front lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Rain date: Oct. 18. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: eventbrite.com.

Joan Osborne , Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Albert Cummings, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info/Tickets: https://www.fairfieldtheatre.org/calendar.