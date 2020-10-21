Calendar: Fundraisers, screenings and more happening around Fairfield County

After Dark

“Together Again” Gala and Concert by Stamford Symphony, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Honors Stamford Health’s frontline heroes. Free. Registration: http://bit.ly/togetheragain20. Information: Karine Jeanneret, marketing@stamfordsymphony.org, 917-359-1495.

Film

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nosferatu with Live Organ Accompaniment, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Church campus, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. Suggested donation: $20. Registration required: https://ststephens-dracula.eventbrite.com. To view this event via livestream, email Ginny Fitzpatrick for a link, gfitzpatrick@ststephens-ridgefield.org.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.