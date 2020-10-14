Calendar: Fundraisers, screenings and more happening around Fairfield County

Kate Baldwin is among the stars helping Westport Country Playhouse raise funds and celebrate its 90-season history through "Playhouse at the Drive-In," Oct. 17. The benefit, featuring a screening of specially filmed performances and a short-form documentary, takes place at Westport's Remarkable Theater Drive-In. Baldwin is seen here in WCP's 2010 production of "I Do! I Do!" She's been on Broadway opposite Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!" and in "Finian's Rainbow," among other shows. In "How Did You Get This Number?" she tells the story of how songs became part of her life.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

After Dark

Playhouse at the Drive-in, benefit event featuring filmed performances and short-form documentary celebrating Westport Country Playhouse’s 90-season history, Oct. 17, 5 p.m., Remarkable Theater Drive-in, 47 Imperial Ave., Westport. Tickets: $25-$25,000. Info: 858-945-0493, gwright@westportplayhouse.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Starlit Gala, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., honoring David Westmoreland, a longstanding and key supporter of LMMM and its preservation and featuring presentation by award-winning expert on bioethics, Glenn E. McGee, PhD. Catered dinner and silent auction included. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

“Together Again” Gala and Concert by Stamford Symphony, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Honors Stamford Health’s frontline heroes. Free. Registration: http://bit.ly/togetheragain20. Information: Karine Jeanneret, marketing@stamfordsymphony.org, 917-359-1495.

Film

5th Annual Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, Oct. 14-18, in-person screenings at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield, as well as online programs of both feature length and short films. Kicking off the festival is the documentary, “Gay Chorus: Deep South,” directed by David Charles Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with both live and virtual screenings. Info: RIFFct.org.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.