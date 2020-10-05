Calendar: Fundraisers, screenings and more happening around Fairfield County

The Westport Country Playhouse will have their drive-in event on Oct. 17 The Westport Country Playhouse will have their drive-in event on Oct. 17 Photo: Robert Benson / Contributed Photo / Photo: Robert Benson / Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Fundraisers, screenings and more happening around Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

After Dark

Playhouse at the Drive-in, benefit event featuring filmed performances and short-form documentary celebrating Westport Country Playhouse’s 90-season history, Oct. 17, 5 p.m., Remarkable Theater Drive-in, 47 Imperial Ave., Westport. Tickets: $25-$25,000. Info: 858-945-0493, gwright@westportplayhouse.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Starlit Gala, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., honoring David Westmoreland, a longstanding and key supporter of LMMM and its preservation and featuring presentation by award-winning expert on bioethics, Glenn E. McGee, PhD. Catered dinner and silent auction included. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

“Together Again” Gala and Concert by Stamford Symphony, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Honors Stamford Health’s frontline heroes. Free. Registration: http://bit.ly/togetheragain20. Information: Karine Jeanneret, marketing@stamfordsymphony.org, 917-359-1495.

Film

SHORT CUTS, Westport’s annual international short-film festival, Oct. 8, 7-8:45 p.m., Remarkable Theater Drive-In, 48 Imperial Ave, Westport. Second screening of different films, Nov. 12. Tickets for virtual viewing: $25; in-person for one car, up to 4 people: $100. Info: jibproductions.org/shortcuts.

The Prado Museum - A Collection of Wonders, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

5th Annual Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, Oct. 14-18, in-person screenings at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield, as well as online programs of both feature length and short films. Kicking off the festival is the documentary, “Gay Chorus: Deep South,” directed by David Charles Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with both live and virtual screenings. Info: RIFFct.org.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.