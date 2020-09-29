Calendar: Fundraisers, screenings and more happening around Fairfield County

After Dark

KEYS Virtual Benefit, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Includes at home dinner package and a virtual evening of song and celebration to raise funds for the upcoming year. Tickets: $150. Info/Tickets: www.keysmusic.org/benefit, admin@keysmusic.org.

Ridgefield Playhouse’s 20th Anniversary Gala, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring in-person performance by Bruce Hornsby and special virtual guest appearances by Graham Nash, Stephen Schwartz, Todd Rundgren and more. Limited number of sponsor tickets inside the theater, as well as outdoor tented seating for Gala ticketholders (both include open bar and a sit down dinner with food from Bernard’s and Gallo), and virtual streaming tickets also available. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Playhouse at the Drive-in, benefit event featuring filmed performances and short-form documentary celebrating Westport Country Playhouse’s 90-season history, Oct. 17, 5 p.m., Remarkable Theater Drive-in, 47 Imperial Ave., Westport. Tickets: $25-$25,000. Info: 858-945-0493, gwright@westportplayhouse.org.

Film

Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Sexy Six: A Story of Lifelong Friendship, by filmmaker, Kathy Drasky. Film will be screened through Oct. 4. Talk with film director: Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Free; Registration/Info: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Jinn, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Prado Museum - A Collection of Wonders, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Trying Out

Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30-Oct. 28, via Zoom. Featuring celebrity voice coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell. Cost: $300-$350. Info/Registration: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.