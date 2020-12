Metro Creative Connection / Contributed photo /

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Scrooged , Dec. 16, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $5-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.