Calendar: Check out screenings around Fairfield County
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.
Elf, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $5-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.
Kinky Boots, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Fiddler on the Roof, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $5-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.
Scrooged, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $5-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.
The Polar Express, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $5-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.