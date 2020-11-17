Calendar: Check out screenings around Fairfield County

"Annie" will be screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov. 22.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Tintoretto - A Rebel in Venice, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

42nd Street the Musical, Nov. 21, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Annie, Nov. 22, 12 and 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., RidgefieldTickets: $12.50

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Nov. 29, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.