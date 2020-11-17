https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/arts-leisure/article/Calendar-Check-out-screenings-around-Fairfield-15734488.php
Calendar: Check out screenings around Fairfield County
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.
Tintoretto - A Rebel in Venice, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
42nd Street the Musical, Nov. 21, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Annie, Nov. 22, 12 and 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., RidgefieldTickets: $12.50
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Nov. 29, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
