Calendar: Check out screenings around Fairfield County

"Tapes" will be screened during the Short Cuts Film Festival on Nov. 12.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

International Short-Film Festival, SHORT CUTS, screens its second program of award-winning films virtually from the Westport Library Nov. 12, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Five short films curated from the Tribeca and South by Southwest Film Festivals will be streamed from the Library’s Trefz Forum stage, followed by a discussion among three directors and SHORT CUTS producer Nancy Diamond. Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org/shortcuts.

Mamma Mia, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera’s Tosca, Nov. 15, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tintoretto - A Rebel in Venice, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

42nd Street the Musical, Nov. 21, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Annie, Nov. 22, 12 and 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., RidgefieldTickets: $12.50

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Nov. 29, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-12. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.