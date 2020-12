Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Dec. 16, 3-4:30 p.m. Meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla: Stories and Fun!, Dec. 17, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley from Temple B’nai Chaim talks about Hanukkah. Hear stories, do a craft and get the opportunity to see a variety of menorahs. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Christmas History and Crafts, Dec. 18, 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Then children grades K and up, will make a Christmas Craft. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paint and Sip, Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center. Class fee: $30, materials additional $25. Register online: rowaytonarts.org/workshops.

DAC Drawing Explorations with Nancy via Zoom, Adults, Thursdays, Jan. 14-March 25, 10-11 a.m., $145. Students broaden their horizons both in technical skill and material knowledge. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Landscape Drawing Workshop via Zoom, Adults, Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9, $108. Students will be led through the basic technique drawing and sketching and will learn perspective as they capture the beauty of their surrounding landscape. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Nouveau via Zoom, Adults, Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 23, 6:30-8 p.m., $215. Course will focus mainly on the ornamental styles of Alphonse Mucha, Georges Riom and Victor Pierre Horta. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing with Colored Pencils with Nancy via Zoom, Adults, Thursdays, 2-3 p.m., Feb. 4-March 11, $108. Working from a variety of genres from still life to landscape and seascape, students will learn about technique and understanding of this medium. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Cartooning Class, Tuesdays, March 2-April 27, 4:10-5:10 p.m., $176. Students design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Explorations, Grades 1-4, Wednesdays, March 3-April 28, 3:45-4:45 p.m., $176. Learn the basic techniques of all forms of two-dimensional art, through a wide variety of materials such as watercolor, pastels and ink. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, March 3-April 28, 5-6:30 p.m., $265. Beginners and more advanced students build upon what they have learned in school and continue to explore traditional and experimental materials. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Digital Photography: The Great Outdoors, Grades 5-8, Fridays, March 5-April 30, Friday 4:40-5:40 p.m., $176. Students learn to use their digital device to capture photos, using the world around them as inspiration. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Calligraphy: Roundhand, Adults, Mondays, March 15-April 19, 7-9 p.m., $295. An introduction to ornamental handwriting done with an oblique pointed pen and a flexible steel nib. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Dec. 8, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

History & Antiques

Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant, Wilton Historical Society, Jan. 28, 12:30 p.m. Author Anne Gardiner Perkins will speak. Register via email: info@wiltonhistorical.org

Literature

Virtual Book Club, Dec. 19, 1-2 p.m. Girl Scout Emily Johnson hosts a virtual book club for students in entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Miscellany

DAC Martial Arts Classes: Ages 8 and up, Mondays, Jan. 25-June 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $400; Teen/Adults, Thursdays, Jan. 21-June 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $400. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Dance Program: Ages 3-Adult, Jan. 25-June 3, $400. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Music

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

DAC Music: Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 1:15-2:45 p.m., $256. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Music: Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 3-4 p.m., $210. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Nature & Science

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., through Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

What’s For Dinner?: Behind the Scenes at Beardsley Zoo, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom program for grades 3-8. Kellogg Environmental Center is hosting this program with Beardsley Zoo to peek behind the scenes and into the kitchen and commissary at the zoo. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Talk: Bald Eagles, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. Learn about the behavior and history of bald eagles with Master Naturalist Ginny Apple. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Theater

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, Dec. 28, 4-5 p.m. Robert Rivest, noted mime, leads an inspirational workshop on Zoom. He will show relaxation techniques and how some of the simplest movements can bring joy. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Writing

CT Poetry Society Workshop: Online Zoom Meeting, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share personal poetry by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Writers Conference Open Forum, Dec. 29, 6 p.m., Ridgefield Library. Adele Annesi will speak. Register online: ridgefieldlibrary.org.