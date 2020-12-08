Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Getting Contemporary Art Series, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual course provides a roadmap to central themes and ideas that have influenced artistic practice since the 1960s. Registration/Info: www.aldrichart.org/events.

Crafts

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m. Crafters of all skill levels seek advice, and chat about anything while working on projects. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Dec. 16, 3-4:30 p.m. Meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla: Stories and Fun!, Dec. 17, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley from Temple B’nai Chaim talks about Hanukkah. Hear stories, do a craft and get the opportunity to see a variety of menorahs. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Christmas History and Crafts, Dec. 18, 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Then children grades K and up, will make a Christmas Craft. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Drawing Explorations with Nancy via Zoom, Adults, Thursdays, Jan. 14-March 25, 10-11 a.m., $145. Students broaden their horizons both in technical skill and material knowledge. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Landscape Drawing Workshop via Zoom, Adults, Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9, $108. Students will be led through the basic technique drawing and sketching and will learn perspective as they capture the beauty of their surrounding landscape. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Nouveau via Zoom, Adults, Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 23, 6:30-8 p.m., $215. Course will focus mainly on the ornamental styles of Alphonse Mucha, Georges Riom and Victor Pierre Horta. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing with Colored Pencils with Nancy via Zoom, Adults, Thursdays, 2-3 p.m., Feb. 4-March 11, $108. Working from a variety of genres from still life to landscape and seascape, students will learn about technique and understanding of this medium. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Cartooning Class, Tuesdays, March 2-April 27, 4:10-5:10 p.m., $176. Students design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Explorations, Grades 1-4, Wednesdays, March 3-April 28, 3:45-4:45 p.m., $176. Learn the basic techniques of all forms of two-dimensional art, through a wide variety of materials such as watercolor, pastels and ink. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, March 3-April 28, 5-6:30 p.m., $265. Beginners and more advanced students build upon what they have learned in school and continue to explore traditional and experimental materials. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Digital Photography: The Great Outdoors, Grades 5-8, Fridays, March 5-April 30, Friday 4:40-5:40 p.m., $176. Students learn to use their digital device to capture photos, using the world around them as inspiration. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Calligraphy: Roundhand, Adults, Mondays, March 15-April 19, 7-9 p.m., $295. An introduction to ornamental handwriting done with an oblique pointed pen and a flexible steel nib. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Dec. 8, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

History & Antiques

Virtual Talk: The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Led by Ken Turino, manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development at Historic New England. Free, but donations welcome. Info/Reservations: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Literature

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin’s Fire, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Wilton Library Readers — Floating Bridge, Dec. 9, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Floating Bridge, by Alice Munro, a short story featured in Munro’s book, Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Book Club, Dec. 19, 1-2 p.m. Girl Scout Emily Johnson hosts a virtual book club for students in entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Miscellany

DAC Martial Arts Classes: Ages 8 and up, Mondays, Jan. 25-June 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $400; Teen/Adults, Thursdays, Jan. 21-June 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $400. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Dance Program: Ages 3-Adult, Jan. 25-June 3, $400. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Music

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

DAC Music: Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 1:15-2:45 p.m., $256. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Music: Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 3-4 p.m., $210. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Nature & Science

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., through Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Restoring The Norwalk River: Working to Mediate 200 Years of Negative Impact, Dec. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. Kelly Nealon, a graduate student in the Integrated Biological Diversity program at WCSU, will speak about the ecology of the plant species, and how a plant can help support fish populations and contribute to improving water quality in the river. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/tZEqcOGhqTIpG9bWHlcMbRKeBjeSR00pwn_Q.

Fill the Bill: Bird Beak Diversity, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom for grades 2-5 and individuals or groups learning from home. State park naturalist and environmental educator Evelyn Kubik explores the form and function of bird beak diversity. Examples of beak adaptations and benefits for survival is the focus with time for questions and answers. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Live with the Beardsley Zoo, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m. Beardsley Zoo will be doing a livestream program on “What Makes Animals Different,” complete with a Surprise Animal Ambassador. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What’s For Dinner?: Behind the Scenes at Beardsley Zoo, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom program for grades 3-8. Kellogg Environmental Center is hosting this program with Beardsley Zoo to peek behind the scenes and into the kitchen and commissary at the zoo. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Talk: Bald Eagles, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. Learn about the behavior and history of bald eagles with Master Naturalist Ginny Apple. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Greenwich Audubon Center, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at the website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Theater

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, Dec. 28, 4-5 p.m. Robert Rivest, noted mime, leads an inspirational workshop on Zoom. He will show relaxation techniques and how some of the simplest movements can bring joy. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Writing

CT Poetry Society Workshop: Online Zoom Meeting, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share personal poetry by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.