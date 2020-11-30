Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Getting Contemporary Art Series, Dec. 2 and 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual course provides a roadmap to central themes and ideas that have influenced artistic practice since the 1960s. Registration/Info: www.aldrichart.org/events.

Crafts

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m. Crafters of all skill levels seek advice, and chat about anything while working on projects. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Dec. 16, 3-4:30 p.m. Meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla: Stories and Fun!, Dec. 17, 4-5 p.m. Cantor Harriet Dunkerley from Temple B’nai Chaim talks about Hanukkah. Hear stories, do a craft and get the opportunity to see a variety of menorahs. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Christmas History and Crafts, Dec. 18, 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about the history of Christmas and what it means to people. Then children grades K and up, will make a Christmas Craft. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Cartooning Class, Tuesdays, March 2-April 27, 4:10-5:10 p.m., $176. Students design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Explorations, Grades 1-4, Wednesdays, March 3-April 28, 3:45-4:45 p.m., $176. Learn the basic techniques of all forms of two-dimensional art, through a wide variety of materials such as watercolor, pastels and ink. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, March 3-April 28, 5-6:30 p.m., $265. Beginners and more advanced students build upon what they have learned in school and continue to explore traditional and experimental materials. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Digital Photography: The Great Outdoors, Grades 5-8, Fridays, March 5-April 30, Friday 4:40-5:40 p.m., $176. Students learn to use their digital device to capture photos, using the world around them as inspiration. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing Explorations with Nancy via Zoom, Adults, Thursdays, Jan. 14-March 25, 10-11 a.m., $145. Students broaden their horizons both in technical skill and material knowledge. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Landscape Drawing Workshop via Zoom, Adults, Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9, $108. Students will be led through the basic technique drawing and sketching and will learn perspective as they capture the beauty of their surrounding landscape. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Nouveau via Zoom, Adults, Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 23, 6:30-8 p.m., $215. Course will focus mainly on the ornamental styles of Alphonse Mucha, Georges Riom and Victor Pierre Horta. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing with Colored Pencils with Nancy via Zoom, Adults, Thursdays, 2-3 p.m., Feb. 4-March 11, $108. Working from a variety of genres from still life to landscape and seascape, students will learn about technique and understanding of this medium. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Calligraphy: Roundhand, Adults, Mondays, March 15-April 19, 7-9 p.m., $295. An introduction to ornamental handwriting done with an oblique pointed pen and a flexible steel nib. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Dec. 8, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

History & Antiques

Virtual Talk: The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Led by Ken Turino, manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development at Historic New England. Free, but donations welcome. Info/Reservations: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Literature

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time with Dr. Gerald Weiss, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a 4-part online literature seminar during which he will take the audience on a walk with Dante as he begins his journey in Hell, travels through Purgatory, and ascends to Paradise. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time with Dr. Gerald Weiss, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Weiss presents the final session in an online literature seminar about Dante. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Not Your Normal Book Club: A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., via Zoom. Registration/Info: cfriedman@norwalkpl.org.

Norwalk Quilt Stories: Virtual Talk with Local Author Lizzy Rockwell, Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Free, but registration is required at: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes. Discussion on James Baldwin.Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Book Club, Dec. 5 & 19, 1-2 p.m. Girl Scout Emily Johnson hosts a virtual book club for students in entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin’s Fire, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Wilton Library Readers — Floating Bridge, Dec. 9, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Floating Bridge, by Alice Munro, a short story featured in Munro’s book, Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Miscellany

DAC Martial Arts Classes: Ages 8 and up, Mondays, Jan. 25-June 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $400; Teen/Adults, Thursdays, Jan. 21-June 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $400. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Dance Program: Ages 3-Adult, Jan. 25-June 3, $400. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Music

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

DAC Music: Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 1:15-2:45 p.m., $256. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Music: Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Jan. 23-March 27, 3-4 p.m., $210. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Nature & Science

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., through Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Virtual Program: Riverside Reptiles, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of Sessions Woods. Learn about the diversity of reptiles and their special needs for survival. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Webinar: The Origin of Species...Survival Plans, Dec. 3, 7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. The Bruce Museum brings together a panel of experts who will launch a deep dive into the programs studying and now saving hundreds of endangered and at-risk species worldwide. Cost: $20. Reservations/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Virtual Talk: American Chestnuts, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. The American Chestnut Foundation’s New England Regional Science Coordinator, Kendra Collins, and CT Chapter President Jack Swatt will overview the ongoing restoration efforts to save the American chestnut. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Restoring The Norwalk River: Working to Mediate 200 Years of Negative Impact, Dec. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. Kelly Nealon, a graduate student in the Integrated Biological Diversity program at WCSU, will speak about the ecology of the plant species, and how a plant can help support fish populations and contribute to improving water quality in the river. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/tZEqcOGhqTIpG9bWHlcMbRKeBjeSR00pwn_Q.

Fill the Bill: Bird Beak Diversity, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom for grades 2-5 and individuals or groups learning from home. State park naturalist and environmental educator Evelyn Kubik explores the form and function of bird beak diversity. Examples of beak adaptations and benefits for survival is the focus with time for questions and answers. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Live with the Beardsley Zoo, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m. Beardsley Zoo will be doing a livestream program on “What Makes Animals Different,” complete with a Surprise Animal Ambassador. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What’s For Dinner?: Behind the Scenes at Beardsley Zoo, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom program for grades 3-8. Kellogg Environmental Center is hosting this program with Beardsley Zoo to peek behind the scenes and into the kitchen and commissary at the zoo. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Talk: Bald Eagles, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. Learn about the behavior and history of bald eagles with Master Naturalist Ginny Apple. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Theater

Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, Dec. 28, 4-5 p.m. Robert Rivest, noted mime, leads an inspirational workshop on Zoom. He will show relaxation techniques and how some of the simplest movements can bring joy. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Writing

Poetry in Motion: 2020 and Beyond, Dec. 5, 7-8:30 p.m. For 11 years, Wilton Library ran a poetry and arts-based event for teens.Many of those students are now in college, pursuing careers or working on doctoral degrees, but have agreed to reunite for one evening to perform their latest poems, this time about their experiences during 2020 and hopes for the future. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop: Online Zoom Meeting, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share personal poetry by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.