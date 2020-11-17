Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Getting Contemporary Art Series, Nov. 18; Dec. 2 and 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual course provides a roadmap to central themes and ideas that have influenced artistic practice since the 1960s. Registration/Info: www.aldrichart.org/events.

ArtScapades Lecture: The Art of Post Revolution Mexico: From the Muralists to Frida, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org, www.ArtScapades.com.

Online ARTalk, The Dynamic NYC Art Market: An Insider’s View, Nov. 22, 2 p.m., via Zoom. Paul Efstathiou, director of Contemporary Art for Hollis Taggart Gallery in New York City, will discuss how artists, curators, dealers, galleries, and collectors fit into a dynamic art market. Registration/Info: ridgefieldllibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Crafts

RAC Art Class: Creative Explorations, Wednesdays, through Nov. 18, 4:30-5:45 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $225. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Nov. 18, 3-4:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sip and Paint Workshop: Pablo Picasso, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m., DAC Visual Arts Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $50. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Nov. 30, 1-2 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Nov. 17, 5-6 p.m. Attendees can test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. This swap is about Thanksgiving sides. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Gardening

Rowayton Gardeners “Virtually Yours” Online Christmas Market, Nov. 18-29. More than 175 items will be offered for sale including handmade ornaments and fresh greens. Purchase at rowayton-gardeners.myshopify.com. Purchased items will be made available curbside by masked and gloved volunteer elves at The Potting Shed behind the Rowayton Community Center Dec. 4, 3-5 p.m.; Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

History & Antiques

Virtual Talk: The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Led by Ken Turino, manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development at Historic New England. Free, but donations welcome. Info/Reservations: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Literature

Nonfiction Chat via Zoom, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. Uncanny Valley: A Memoir by Anna Wiener and The Beginning or The End: How Hollywood - and America - Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb by Greg Mitchell will be featured. Registration: vkramer@norwalkpl.org.

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time with Dr. Gerald Weiss, Nov. 19 & Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a 4-part online literature seminar during which he will take the audience on a walk with Dante as he begins his journey in Hell, travels through Purgatory, and ascends to Paradise. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Girl Scout Emily Johnson’s Virtual Book Club, Nov. 21, 1-2 p.m. For students entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time with Dr. Gerald Weiss, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Weiss presents the final session in an online literature seminar about Dante. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Quilt Stories: Virtual Talk with Local Author Lizzy Rockwell, Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Free, but registration is required at: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes. Discussion on James Baldwin.Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Book Club, Dec. 5 & 19, 1-2 p.m. Girl Scout Emily Johnson hosts a virtual book club for students in entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Elaine Weiss to Discuss The Woman’s Hour, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., via Zoom. Weiss will discuss her book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, the final online key-note speaker in the Votes For Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series. Online book discussion Nov. 30, 7 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin’s Fire, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Miscellany

The College Timeline: What To Do When, Nov. 19, 5-6 p.m. College counselor, Priyanka Shingala of Let’s Talk College gives advice to 8th grade-high school students and their parents. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Finding Gravestones, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Sherill Baldwin, a genealogy researcher and family historian uses Find-A-Grave to find relatives and ancestors. Baldwin will share her journey of uncovering memorials, including sometimes unearthing sunken stones. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Music

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: From Sea to Shining Sea: A Musical Journey Across America with Jim Clark, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Nature & Science

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., through Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Virtual Talk: A Bird in Hand, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Master bander Corrie Folsom-O’Keefe, director of Bird Conservation for Audubon Connecticut will talk about the steps involved in banding songbirds, what data is collected, and information provided by bird banding at Bent of the River, in Southbury. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Crystals in Art: From Ancient Egypt to the Present, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. Bruce Presents virtual conversation with James Zigras and Dr. Joachim Pissarro.Tickets: $20. Info: brucemuseum.org

Virtual Talk: Black Walnuts and More, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. Explore the survival methods and secrets of the black walnut and other nut trees. Learn more about the walnut tree’s history, role in the food web, and its adaptations for survival. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Program: Riverside Reptiles, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of Sessions Woods. Learn about the diversity of reptiles and their special needs for survival. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Talk: American Chestnuts, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. The American Chestnut Foundation’s New England Regional Science Coordinator, Kendra Collins, and CT Chapter President Jack Swatt will overview the ongoing restoration efforts to save the American chestnut. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Fill the Bill: Bird Beak Diversity, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom for grades 2-5 and individuals or groups learning from home. State park naturalist and environmental educator Evelyn Kubik explores the form and function of bird beak diversity. Examples of beak adaptations and benefits for survival is the focus with time for questions and answers. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

What’s For Dinner?: Behind the Scenes at Beardsley Zoo, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. Zoom to the classroom program for grades 3-8. Kellogg Environmental Center is hosting this program with Beardsley Zoo to peek behind the scenes and into the kitchen and commissary at the zoo. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Virtual Talk: Bald Eagles, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. Learn about the behavior and history of bald eagles with Master Naturalist Ginny Apple. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513, or https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Writing

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. Info/Registration: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Virtual Master Class & Poetry Reading with Patricia Smith, Nov. 19, master class 2-3:30 p.m.; poetry reading 7 p.m. Smith is an award-winning spoken-word performer, poet, playwright, author, writing teacher, and former journalist. Program is in conjunction with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s current exhibition Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, on view through Nov. 29. Registration required: www.thealdrich.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop: Online Zoom Meeting, Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of W.S. Merwin, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-noon. Janet Krauss leads a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by former Poet Laureate of the United States, W.S. Merwin. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry in Motion: 2020 and Beyond, Dec. 5, 7-8:30 p.m. For 11 years, Wilton Library ran a poetry and arts-based event for teens.Many of those students are now in college, pursuing careers or working on doctoral degrees, but have agreed to reunite for one evening to perform their latest poems, this time about their experiences during 2020 and hopes for the future. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.