Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Virtual Lecture: The Psychology of Art, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Architect Mark Markiewicz lectures on Eero Saarinen, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Getting Contemporary Art Series, Nov. 4, 11, 18; Dec. 2 and 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual course provides a roadmap to central themes and ideas that have influenced artistic practice since the 1960s. Registration/Info: www.aldrichart.org/events.

Conversation: The Body Paramount: Gender, Tradition, and Design in the Work of Ruby Sky Stiler, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum.

Icons - In These Troubled Times, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Museum of Russian Icons to lead a private discussion of the iconography of icons in their collection of John the Baptist. Registration/Info: www.tinyurl.com/tecicons.

ArtScapades Lecture: The Art of Post Revolution Mexico: From the Muralists to Frida, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org, www.ArtScapades.com.

Online ARTalk, The Dynamic NYC Art Market: An Insider’s View with Paul Efstathiou, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. Info/Registration: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Crafts

Calligraphy for Beginners: An Introduction to the Italian Hand, Nov. 11, 3-4 p.m. For ages 18+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, Nov. 12, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

RAC Art Class: Creative Explorations, Wednesdays, through Nov. 18, 4:30-5:45 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $225. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Nov. 18, 3-4:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Nov. 30, 1-2 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

Apple Bites with Katie Shepherd, Nov. 11, 4-5 p.m. Registered dietitian from Food Explorers bake apple crumb bars. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Nov. 17, 5-6 p.m. Attendees can test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. This swap is about Thanksgiving sides. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Health

National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month Online Panel Discussion, Nov. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. The Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and Wilton Library present an informational online panel discussion via Zoom in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness month. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

History & Antiques

Trinity Southport Service Honors “Women at War: The Forgotten Heroes,” Nov. 8, 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free. Registration required. Info: www.tinyurlcom/tecnov8.

Norwalk Public Library’s Virtual Program: In Honor of Our Veterans, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Presentations by Kevin M. Callahan, Norwalk resident and author of Brothers in Arms: Remembering Brothers Buried Side by Side in American World War II Cemeteries, and Jeffrey DeWitt, a 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran. Norwalk media consultant Wendy Bromely Bodden will moderate. Submit questions in advance to clahey@norwalkpl.org or type the into the chat via Zoom.

Virtual Talk: The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. Led by Ken Turino, manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development at Historic New England. Free, but donations welcome. Info/Reservations: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Literature

Wilton Reads Book Discussion — Tales of the Jazz Age, Oct. 28, noon-1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Not Your Usual Book Club: City of Flickering Light by Juliette Fay, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/info: cfriedman@norwalkpl.org.

Wilton Reads — F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Jazz Age with Mark Schenker, Oct. 31, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, Nov. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walking with Dante Through Space and Time with Dr. Gerald Weiss, Nov. 5, 12, 19 & Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dr. Gerald Weiss presents a 4-part online literature seminar during which he will take the audience on a walk with Dante as he begins his journey in Hell, travels through Purgatory, and ascends to Paradise. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Fourth Annual Indie Author Day, Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Connect with other writers and publishing professionals virtually. Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Girl Scout Emily Johnson’s Virtual Book Club, Nov. 7 & 21, 1-2 p.m. For students entering grades 4-7. Registration required. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zoom Author Talk: Every Day is Saturday, by Danielle Ogden, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: https://bit.ly/3ltVOqv.

Wilton Library Readers: Maggie Brown and Others, Nov. 11, noon-1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Maggie Brown and Others, by Peter Orner via Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin: Bearing Witness, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Discussion of Baldwin’s, The Fire Next Time. Book copies available at the Ridgefield Library or at ridgefieldlibrary.org. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Two Authors with Contrasting Styles: Maurice Sendak and Tomie de Paola, online lecture with Toni McKeen, Nov 16, 4 p.m. Info/Registration: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes. Discussion on James Baldwin.Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin’s Fire, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Miscellany

Remote Learning: Tips & Tricks to Lessen the Stress, Nov. 4, 4-5:30 p.m. Tips and tricks for remote learning from 20-year homeschool veteran, Linda Hincks. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The College Timeline: What To Do When, Nov. 19, 5-6 p.m. College counselor, Priyanka Shingala of Let’s Talk College gives advice to 8th grade-high school students and their parents. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Music

Wilton Reads: Jazz, Classical Music, and the ‘Third Stream’ with Gil Harel, Nov. 5, 5-6:30 p.m. During this virtual program, Professor Gil Harel will discuss the cross-pollination that occurred between jazz and classical music in the early 20th century. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads: Airborne Jazz, Nov. 7, 2-3 p.m. The Airborne Jazz Trio will share their contemporary jazz as well as educate about jazz as a musical art form. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Folk, The Story of the Blues with Joey Leone, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., via Zoom. Info/Registration: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: From Sea to Shining Sea: A Musical Journey Across America with Jim Clark, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Nature & Science

Seeds & Weeds: Building Wild Resilience Through Ungardening, a live webinar presented by ecologist and botanist Aubree Keurajian, Nov. 12, noon, via Zoom. Registration/Info: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIuce-spjsoHNzyzK8GkgRWc8AXv4Oy8wSk?_x_zm_rtaid=v0b7hexnTIO4ZoK4tmh1qQ.1601999288523.b23aff1fbaec9ca06045aa3db4cfe874&_x_zm_rhtaid=420.

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., Nov. 14-Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Soundscape Ecology: Welcoming the Sounds of Nature To Your Garden with Cathy Smith, online webinar, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. Info/Registration: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Greenwich Audubon Center, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at the website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Theater

Gosh, I Hope I Get It! Musical Theatre Audition Workshop, Thursdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 7:45-8:45 p.m., DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For grades 9-12. Cost: $200. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Writing

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, Nov. 12, & 19, 10:30 a.m. Info/Registration: 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop: Online Zoom Meeting, Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of W.S. Merwin, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-noon. Janet Krauss leads a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by former Poet Laureate of the United States, W.S. Merwin. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.