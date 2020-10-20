Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County

Art classes are offered at the Darien Arts Center. Art classes are offered at the Darien Arts Center. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Calendar: Book talks, art lectures and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic please contact the venue to ensure the event hasn’t been cancelled.

Art & Architecture

Virtual Lecture: How to Look at an Abstract Painting, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Icons - In These Troubled Times, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Rev. Gary Gelfenbien, PhD, will discuss the use of iconography in general, including icons of Our Lady, Mother of Ferguson, and other Black Madonnas. Registration/Info: www.tinyurl.com/tecicons.

Virtual Lecture: The Psychology of Art, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Architect Mark Markiewicz lectures on Eero Saarinen, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Info: www.october4design.org/; https://nchistory.org/.

Getting Contemporary Art Series, Nov. 4, 11, 18; Dec. 2 and 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual course provides a roadmap to central themes and ideas that have influenced artistic practice since the 1960s. Registration/Info: www.aldrichart.org/events.

Conversation: The Body Paramount: Gender, Tradition, and Design in the Work of Ruby Sky Stiler, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum.

Icons - In These Troubled Times, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Museum of Russian Icons to lead a private discussion of the iconography of icons in their collection of John the Baptist. Registration/Info: www.tinyurl.com/tecicons.

Crafts

RAC Art Class: Creative Explorations, Wednesdays, through Nov. 18, 4:30-5:45 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $225. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, Oct. 22, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zoom Paint and Sip with Gouache, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m. Painting in the style of Stanley Beilen using Gouache as the medium. Cost: $30. Registration/Info: rowaytonarts.org/workshops, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m., DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Adult Portrait Sketching, Tuesdays, Oct. 27-Nov. 17, 10-11 a.m., DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $80. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Food

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something to virtually “show and tell” with the group. This session is all about soup. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

History & Antiques

“Caring for the Vote: Mothers and Suffragists in Wilton,” a talk by Dr. Julie Hughes on Zoom, Oct. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Literature

Virtual Book Discussion: Genus Americanus, by Loren Ghiglione, Oct. 21, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Book retraces the travels of Mark Twain, exploring topics currently polarizing the country. Registration/Info: 203-938-2545, https://marktwainlibrary.org/events/author-talk-mtl-genus-americanus-by-loren-ghiglione-alyssa-karas-and-dan-tham-presented-by-the-conversations-on-race-series-virtual/.

Poetry with Judson Scruton: The Bridge - Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over The Roaring 20s, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Judson Scruton presents a four-week online literature seminar using Hart Crane’s, The Bridge, as a vehicle for examining the interrelationships between Crane’s poetry and the arts and culture of the 1920s. Free. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Virtual Author Talk: Architect Donald M. Rattner talks about his book “My Creative Space,” Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/121378174387.

Wilton Reads Book Discussion — Tales of the Jazz Age, Oct. 28, noon-1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, Tales of the Jazz Age, by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Not Your Usual Book Club: City of Flickering Light by Juliette Fay, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/info: cfriedman@norwalkpl.org.

Wilton Reads — F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Jazz Age with Mark Schenker, Oct. 31, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Zoom Author Talk: Every Day is Saturday, by Danielle Ogden, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: https://bit.ly/3ltVOqv.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin: Bearing Witness, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Discussion of Baldwin’s, The Fire Next Time. Book copies available at the Ridgefield Library or at ridgefieldlibrary.org. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes. Discussion on James Baldwin.Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Lecture: James Baldwin’s Fire, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Miscellany

Philosemitism and its Impact on Jewish-Christian Relations, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. Discussion on Zoom hosted by Rabbi David Fox Sandmel, PhD. Free. Registration/Info: fairfield.edu/cs or fairfield.edu/bennett; https://fairfield.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vf8TiLrHTBOZU9sai6NvoQ.

Music

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: What Is Jazz?, Oct. 24, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: From Sea to Shining Sea: A Musical Journey Across America with Jim Clark, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Musical Afternoons with Jim Clark: The Songs of Christmas: Songs and Film Clips from Classic Christmas Movies, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Nature & Science

Nature-Friendly Webinar: Invasion of the Invasive Species: Recognizing, Eradicating and Replacing Them with Native Plants, presented by Jackie Algon, Oct. 22, noon, on Zoom. Registration required. Info/Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvc-ivrzkjEtKgEzMcAPq-_0nQf6azuqE-.

Feeder Chat Series, every second and fourth Saturday, 9 a.m., Nov. 14-Feb. 27. Enhance bird observations by participating in programs on species information, research topics and birdwatching skills for novice and expert levels. Registration/Info: https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/; susan.quincy@ct.gov, 203-734-2513.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at the website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Theater

Gosh, I Hope I Get It! Musical Theatre Audition Workshop, Thursdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 7:45-8:45 p.m., DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For grades 9-12. Cost: $200. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.